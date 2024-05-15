Princess Juliana International Airport Sets Sights on top Talent at Amsterdam’s Fred Event. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE), the gateway to the Caribbean Island of St. Maarten, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming FRED Expo recruitment event at the Krasnapolski Hotel in Amsterdam. The event will take place on 18 May 2024 and will actively seek talent.

“The FRED Event is a fantastic platform for us to connect with a diverse pool of qualified candidates,” says Miguela Gumbs, Director of Human Resources at Princess Juliana International Airport. “We’re looking for passionate individuals who are eager to contribute to the success of our state-of-the-art airport. We know there are talented potentials out there who are currently studying and/or have studied in the Netherlands and are eager to return to the island of St. Maarten. The Fred Job Fair is an optimal platform for us to meet new potentials”.

