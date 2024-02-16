Princess Juliana International Airport’s ‘Restoring a Princess’ Series Earns Prestigious NYX Awards for Construction and Tourism” | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— In December 2023, The Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) achieved a notable milestone by winning two NYX awards—one for Construction and another for Tourism. The NYX awards program celebrates outstanding achievements in the creative and marketing industries.

This recognition was earned through the "Restoring of a Princess" video series, showcasing the reconstruction of Princess Juliana International Airport post-Hurricane Irma. The awards include two physical accolades for 2023, bearing the airport's achievements.

The informative series can be seen on the YouTube channel of the airport, as well as on the Facebook and Instagram channels.

