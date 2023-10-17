Prison Officers’ Day celebrations reflect on sacrifices by dedicated staff and achievements of over three decades of service. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— ‘Prison Officers' Day was celebrated with great jollification and reverence at the prison’s conference hall in Point Blanche on Monday, October 16, 2023. An award ceremony and luncheon were executed to recognize the sacrifice of the unsung heroes behind the prison walls that provide safety and rehabilitation.

