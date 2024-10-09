Prison renovations will continue in two phases. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — The Minister of Justice, Lyndon Lewis, announced on Wednesday that prison renovations will continue in two phases.

Last week, the Minister of Kingdom Relations, Szolt Szabo, visited the current facility to review the progress made on the new detention facility that will serve the island. This project is crucial for the justice system and is being done in two phases:

Phase 1 focuses on designing and procuring a transitional and long-term detention facility. The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), representing the Netherlands, will fully finance it.

Phase 2, This is the construction phase, which will cost approximately USD 51.6 million. Sint Maarten is stepping up to co-fund this phase, showing its commitment to improving detention conditions. Currently, Sint Maarten, BZK, and UNOPS are reviewing the agreement. St. Maarten is finalizing feedback, and UNOPS is working on establishing a clear timeline for Sint Maarten’s contribution.

This project is essential for Sint Maarten’s future. It will ensure a safe and functional detention facility that meets modern standards.

