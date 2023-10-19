Professionals trained in Child Safety Planning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— 42 professionals were trained in ‘Child Safety Planning’ to help equip them to support and guide children and families confronted with unsafe situations. Those invited included social workers, psychologists, school counselors, the Court of Guardianship (CoG) staff, and other stakeholders who often act as first responders in suspected cases of child abuse.

