Progressional People Caribbean provides four masterclasses for Jobseekers in SHTA’s SMILE job courses. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Rachael Geerlings, Juliëtte Hassell, and Camilla Blijden of HR advisory company Progressional People Caribbean exhibited their masterclasses “Increasing your Job Market Value” and “Business Conduct” during the ongoing SHTA’s SMILE Job Fair masterclasses for St. Maarten job seekers these last 2 weeks. The courses were in such high demand organizers added a second series of courses to the project to include more candidates.

