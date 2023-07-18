Prosecutor’s Office agrees to use ‘Larimar’ fine to complete works for Dutch Quarter sewerage upgrade. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten has agreed to allow Windward Roads Infrastructure WWR to complete the remaining works of the new Dutch Quarter sewerage pump station and sewerage network upgrade. The works decided on with the input of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Development, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, will commence on Monday, August 7, 2023, and will last six months.

The US $2 million fine to WWR is a form of restitution to compensate St. Maarten for the company’s role, via its former director and chief financial officer (CFO), in the “Larimar” case conducted by the Central Team (anti-corruption taskforce) of the Attorney-General’s Office of Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. This case uncovered a major bribery, money laundering, and forgery scheme that saw the sentencing of a prominent politician, the WWR former director and CFO, and three others.

Part of the fine has already been “worked off” by the company with the construction of the Foga Sewage Pump Station. The remaining work, in lieu of a monetary fine payment, will be executed in the Dutch Quarter Sewage Project. WWR will provide all labor, materials, and other project-related items at no financial cost to the Government of St. Maarten.

The Works

The remaining works of the new sewerage pumping station and upgrading of the sewerage network in Lot 1 will recommence on A. Th. Illidge Road, in the vicinity of the Dutch Quarter. The new pumping station will aid in the movement of sewage from the Dutch Quarter and the surrounding area to the Illidge Road Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The works consist of the following:

Completion of the new pumping station,

Completion of the small section of the main sewerage in A. Th. Illidge Road,

Dismantling of the existing pumping stations,

Reconnecting the pressure lines,

Installing a new sewerage system in Hodges Lane to Martin Luther King Jr. School,

House connections in the main Road and Hodges Lane.

The remaining works will primarily focus on ‘Section 1’ which consists of the new pumping station, removal of the substations and house connections on A. Th. Illidge Road leading to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. These works entail excavation and placement of sewerage lines under A. Th. Illidge Road.

Road closures will be needed as works progress. A traffic plan will be communicated by VROMI to the public ahead of work.

VROMI will hold an information meeting for residents on Monday, August 1, 2023, at the Dutch Quarter Community Center. More details on the information session will be issued by VROMI in a subsequent statement.

