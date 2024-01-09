Prosecutor’s Office & Landsrecherche caution against vote buying/selling and corruption. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM and the National Detectives (Landsrecherche) will be extra vigilant in this period leading up to the 2024 Parliamentary Elections and on the day of the vote on January 11 for indications of bribery and the buying/selling of votes and will investigate these in accordance with the law.

