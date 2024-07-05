Prosecutor’s Office, Landsrecherche, KPSM warn against vote buying/selling and corruption. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As the 2024 Parliamentary Elections on August 19 draw near, the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM, the National Detectives (Landsrecherche), and the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM have issued a stern warning against vote buying and selling. Enhanced monitoring and investigation efforts will be in place to uphold the provisions of Articles 2:44 and 2:45 of St. Maarten’s Criminal Code.

Anyone who has been approached with offers to sell their vote or anyone who knows of someone attempting to sell or buy votes is urged to report such to the KPSM anonymous tip line 9300.

Vote buying/selling is a serious crime that jeopardizes the integrity of elections and fosters corruption. It is imperative for the growth and development of St. Maarten that all voters exercise their rights with integrity and in the true spirit of democracy.

The three law enforcement entities call on the populace to contribute to a fair and lawful electoral process, thereby strengthening our democracy and ensuring a brighter future for the next generations. By maintaining respect and decency throughout the campaign and on Election Day, we can uphold the principles of law and order, crucial for a healthy democratic society.

The OM is charged with the criminal enforcement of the rule of law and with other tasks determined by law. This main task can be divided into three sub-tasks: the investigation of criminal offenses, the prosecution of criminal offenses, and supervision of the execution (execution) of criminal sentences.

The National Detectives specialize in investigating criminal activities within the government, with a particular focus on civil servants.

KPSM is empowered to enforce law and order and investigate crime in general.

