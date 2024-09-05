Prostate Cancer Screening Invitation for Men 40 years and older. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations, in collaboration with St. Maarten Laboratory Services, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), and NAPA Auto Parts, are pleased to invite all men 40 years and older to participate in a crucial prostate cancer screening event.

Screening Details:

• Dates: September 7 and 14, 2024

• Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

• Locations: NAPA Auto Parts in Philipsburg and Colebay

Participants will receive a Prostate Antigen Specific (PSA) test, a blood test used to screen for prostate cancer. Men 40 year and older are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. Please bring your ID card. For uninsured men, the Foundations and St. Maarten Laboratory Services will cover the cost of the PSA test.

Follow-Up Event:

• Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

• Time: From 9:00 AM

• Location: St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in Cayhill

Join us for the annual Men’s Health Open House, where we will review the PSA test results from the screenings on September 7 and 14. The event will also feature a variety of other health screenings and informative sessions.

“We are committed to improving men’s health in our community,” said Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation. “Early detection of prostate cancer can save lives, and we encourage all eligible men to participate in these screenings.”

For more information, please contact Shelly Alphonso or Mercedes Van Der Waals Wyatt at +1-721-580-9658 or +1-721-523-7418 or Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakdb26ced003dfddd64364d81a85735b80’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addydb26ced003dfddd64364d81a85735b80 = ‘shelly.alphonso’ + ‘@’;

addydb26ced003dfddd64364d81a85735b80 = addydb26ced003dfddd64364d81a85735b80 + ‘outlook’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_textdb26ced003dfddd64364d81a85735b80 = ‘shelly.alphonso’ + ‘@’ + ‘outlook’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakdb26ced003dfddd64364d81a85735b80’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textdb26ced003dfddd64364d81a85735b80+”;

or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak9cd10f0c540d5bd817f867cae1e9ecf6’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy9cd10f0c540d5bd817f867cae1e9ecf6 = ‘elektravoltage’ + ‘@’;

addy9cd10f0c540d5bd817f867cae1e9ecf6 = addy9cd10f0c540d5bd817f867cae1e9ecf6 + ‘hotmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text9cd10f0c540d5bd817f867cae1e9ecf6 = ‘elektravoltage’ + ‘@’ + ‘hotmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak9cd10f0c540d5bd817f867cae1e9ecf6’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text9cd10f0c540d5bd817f867cae1e9ecf6+”;

.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45943-prostate-cancer-screening-invitation-for-men-40-years-and-older.html