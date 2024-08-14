PSG Carries out Post Ernesto Checks. Preparations Underway to Resume Cargo & Cruise Operations. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— The Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) has carried out preliminary port infrastructure post Tropical Storm Ernesto assessments on Tuesday, August 13, and is working to resume cargo and cruise operations.

There was some cosmetic damage throughout the property, and that will be addressed during the next couple of days. The homeporting facility sustained some damage but will be operational for the upcoming 2024-2025 cruise season.

Vessel berthing at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facility will only be possible once the seas have subsided, allowing cargo and cruise vessels to dock in a safe manner.

PSG on Monday, August 12 activated its hurricane plan in order to safeguard port infrastructure. This entailed the suspension of vessel berthing operations on Monday midday to ensure the safety of the facility, vessels crew and workers, and to prepare the facility for the arrival of the weather system. PSG offices in Great Bay and at Simpson Bay were also closed Tuesday, August 13.

Tropical Storm Ernesto passed approximately 65 miles west of St. Maarten at its closest point on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecasted to be an active one or well above-average. Ernesto was the fifth named storm so far for the season.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are: Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

