Public Advisory. | SMN NEWS

To all road users please exercise caution! Road users must exercise caution during the coming days of heavy rainfall (Rain will persist over the weekend now and again up until Monday). The Department of VROMI Infrastructure, responsible for the road networks and their safety, is issuing a Safety Notice to all road users, urging them to be vigilant and take extra care while driving and walking in the current weather conditions. Here are some important guidelines to follow:

Avoid Driving on Flooded Roads: It’s tempting to drive through flooded areas, but it’s risky. Flooded roads can hide hazards, and the force of water can sweep vehicles off the road. So, if you encounter flooded sections, avoid driving through them.

Drive Carefully: If driving, reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles (rocks and moving sediment can make the road surface unstable). Wet roads can be slippery, and visibility may be reduced. Be cautious when approaching flooded sections of roads.

Remember, safety comes first. Listen to official guidance and take necessary precautions during heavy rainfall to protect yourself and others.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45128-public-advisory.html