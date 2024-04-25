Public Announcement from the Police Force of Sint Maarten Regarding Minors and Alcohol Consumption During Carnival Festivities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is hereby stating observed incidents of minors in possession of and exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication during the ongoing carnival celebrations. These occurrences, notably observed during the jump-up processions and parades, have prompted grave concern among the police.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45062-public-announcement-from-the-police-force-of-sint-maarten-regarding-minors-and-alcohol-consumption-during-carnival-festivities.html