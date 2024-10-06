PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT- JACKAL ROAD, CAY HILL ROAD CLOSURE STARTING MONDAY OCTOBER 7TH. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure) announces the closure of Jackal Road in Cay Hill for essential repairs. The road will be closed starting Monday, October 7th at 8:00 AM and will remain closed until Friday, October 11th in the afternoon. During this period, only construction traffic will be allowed access.

The repairs will be conducted by Washington Construction Company.

Please note that emergency services (Hospital, Fire Department, and Ambulance) will still be accessible via Poema Road.

Parking for the duration of the roadworks will be available at the following locations:

• Asha Stevens School

• Raoul Illidge Sports Complex

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46156-public-announcement-jackal-road-cay-hill-road-closure-starting-monday-october-7th.html