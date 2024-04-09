Public Announcement: Removal of Abandoned Chevrolet on Roses Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI (Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) hereby issues an urgent announcement regarding an abandoned “Blue Chevrolet” vehicle parked on Roses Road.

As part of the ongoing concrete hard surfacing project for side roads, the presence of this vehicle is obstructing the progress of road resurfacing activities.

We kindly request the Chevrolet owner to remove it from its current location on Roses Road within the next 48 hours. Failure to do so will necessitate the Ministry of VROMI to remove the vehicle.

If you have any inquiries or need to report information about the vehicle, don't hesitate to contact the Ministry of VROMI at +1 721-542-4292 ext 2403.

