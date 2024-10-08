Public Entity Saba and Ballast Nedam International Projects sign construction contract for Black Rocks Harbor. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, October 8th, Public Entity Saba and contractor Ballast Nedam International Projects reached a historic milestone with the signing of the construction contract for the new Black Rocks Harbor. Signing on behalf of the Government of Saba was Commissioner of Finance and Infrastructure Bruce Zagers and signing on behalf of the Executive Board of Ballast Nedam was Eric van Zuthem.

Over thirty people from the project team and from the ministries witnessed the signing, all of whom had been involved with the project at some stage. Some of the guests included Director General of Kingdom Relations Roald Lapperre from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations and Deputy Director General of Aviation and Maritime Affairs Brigit Gijsbers from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. Second Chamber Members Peter van Haasen and Raoul White were also present.

The signing of the construction contract signifies the most defining moment of the project, which started first as a renovation project after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. Physical construction of the marine works at the Black Rocks site is scheduled to start after the hurricane season of 2025, with an end date slated for December 2026.

During the signing ceremony, all speakers expressed the significance and the need for such an important project for Saba. Commissioner Zagers expressed his gratitude to the many people who have played a pivotal role in ensuring that such a project would become a reality for Saba. He also stated that this is a result of the good relations and the trust that has been established between the Saba Government and the National Government. "We reached a point where either the project would happen or not because of the gap in the budget. This project is more than just building a new, hurricane-resistant, and future-proof harbor for Saba. It is an example of when there is true motivation by individuals, civil servants, and politicians to acknowledge when there is a need and then to work tirelessly to achieve it."

More details about the signing and the project will be released upon the return of the delegation to Saba.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46173-public-entity-saba-and-ballast-nedam-international-projects-sign-construction-contract-for-black-rocks-harbor.html