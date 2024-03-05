Public Entity Saba has a Successful Working Visit to the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

During the second half of February 2024, a small delegation from Saba visited The Hague, engaging with several ministries and organizations about the most relevant issues impacting Saba. Joining Commissioner Bruce Zagers on this visit was Island Secretary Bram Streppel, Head of Policy and Project Bureau Nicole Johnson, Airport Manager Maegan Hassell and Policy Advisor Courtney Hassell.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44784-public-entity-saba-has-a-successful-working-visit-to-the-netherlands.html