Public Entity Saba initiates Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Based on an island survey that was recently conducted, it has been noted that several car wrecks and metal waste are present, posing a serious hazard to the community in numerous ways. Due to this, Public Entity Saba will begin a Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project.

Removing car wrecks and scrap metals from the island will greatly benefit Saba in many ways. For example, the removals will assist in reducing the risk of dengue, as it eliminates mosquito breeding sites. It will also lower the possibility of dangerous materials becoming airborne during strong winds. Additionally, removing these wrecks and metal piles will boost the island’s safety by ensuring emergency service vehicles can respond more swiftly, specifically to private homes, ultimately leading to the enhanced well-being of the community. Overall, these actions will enhance public health and safety across the island.

In conjunction with this initiative, PES recognizes the unique opportunity presented by the availability of a metal baler on the island. This equipment is crucial for efficiently processing metal waste, including car wrecks. Previously, the removal of metal and car wrecks from Saba was done using a barge, and significant challenges have been met due to limited manpower, resources, and the time-intensive nature of preparing vehicles. With this current opportunity, PES’ Waste Management employees will receive training in processing cars for baling, resulting in more efficient metal storage at the waste facility.

Public Entity Saba views the baler's current availability as an advantage, enabling us to assist the community in maintaining the island's cleanliness and addressing our own backlog of metal waste. By maximizing the use of this equipment, PES aims to improve the management of waste within its own facilities, demonstrating our commitment to environmental responsibility and the efficient use of resources.

