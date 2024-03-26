Public Entity Saba participates in WWF-Earth Hour. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— On Saturday, March 23, at 8:30 PM, Commissioner of Energy Bruce Zagers turned off the lights of the government administration building in observance of WWF-Earth Hour. The lights were kept off for an hour to show solidarity with millions of other people, companies, and municipalities worldwide in acknowledging climate change and taking collective action to tackle it. “We at the Public Entity are happy to participate in Earth Hour. It’s a moment for reflection, action, and a shared vision for a brighter future for Saba, given the reality of climate change,” said Commissioner Zagers.

