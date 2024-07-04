Public Meeting of Parliament concerning the draft National ordinance on higher education – Postponed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Public meeting no. 19 of Parliament which was to be held today Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 10.00hrs. with as agenda points:
1. Incoming documents
2. Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de landsverordening Integriteitskamer in verband met het verhogen van de leeftijdsgrens voor leden en plaatsvervangende leden (Zittingsjaar 2022-2023-169) (IS/864/2022-2023 d.d. 15 juni 2023)
National Ordinance amending the national ordinance Integrity Chamber in connection with raising the age limit for members and deputy members (Parliamentary Year 2022-2023-169)
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45555-public-meeting-of-parliament-concerning-the-draft-national-ordinance-on-higher-education-postponed.html
View comments
Hide comments