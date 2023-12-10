Public Meeting of Parliament concerning the draft National ordinance on higher education. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on December 11, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will be in attendance.

