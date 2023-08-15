Public meeting of the Parliament regarding several draft national ordinances. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on August 16, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, at 9.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance; the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, and the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will be in attendance.

