PWAS and MLK teachers sit out, WITU newly elected board plans to address deplorable situation. | SMN NEWS

BELVEDERE: — Teachers of Martin Luther King (MLK) that are currently housed at the Prins Willem Alexander School (PWAS) began protest action on Monday morning demanding that the Department of Public Education (DPE) and the Minister of Education attend the urgent issues that have been plaguing them for years now.

MLK teachers said that they moved to PWAS for repairs to take place in 2020, and since then they have not updated on the progress of the repairs. They explained that the current location at PWAS has mold which is very much detrimental to their health and that of their students.

The teachers in an interview with SMN News said that the gym at PWAS is not functioning and they urgently need materials for the students at the school. They said the school does not even have a printer or ink for them to print out school assignments for their students.

The PWAS is a school for special needs students and so far, there is no material or Home Economics Teacher to teach the students to work with their hands since they are not fully academic.

Asked if the DPE were informed of the current situation at PWAS, the teachers said this is not the first time they sat out in protest of the condition at PWAS, and despite their actions, nothing was done by the DPE to remedy the situation. They also said they informed the Windward Island Teachers Union (WITU) while Stuart Johnson was the president, and nothing was also done. “The Union simply did not follow on our plight with DPE.”

However, on Monday morning the new board consisting of its President Roxanna Pantophlet, Vice President Claire Elshot, and Minerva Marlin visited the school and the teachers who were protesting.

