PWR 2020 @Motorworld a Huge Success. | SMN News

St. Maarten’s first-speed mentoring mixer attracts close to 100 entrepreneurs, mentors, and volunteers.

PHILIPSBURG:— On February 27, 2020, Produce Wealth Revolution Agency (PWR Agency) hosted the island’s first-speed mentoring mixer at Motorworld Showroom. The agency teamed up with MicroMentor by Mercy Corps and Motorworld to provide a unique experience to support entrepreneurs at various stages of their journey to building successful businesses.

Sales and Marketing manager of CC1, the local distributor of Bacardi Limited, Alfonso Mieses welcomed the attendees to PWR 2020 @Motorworld. Bacardi is a partner with MicroMentor by Mercy Corps, a global digital platform that connects entrepreneurs

