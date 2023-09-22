Question hour with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor regarding the status of COVID infections on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Public session on September 25, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor will be in attendance.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43881-question-hour-with-the-minister-of-public-health-social-development-and-labor-regarding-the-status-of-covid-infections-on-sint-maarten.html