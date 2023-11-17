Question hour with the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication regarding taxi and bus licenses. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Public session on November 20, 2023.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication will be in attendance.

