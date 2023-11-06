R4CR hosts final funding information sessions US$200K available in grants for CSOs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, November 1st and Thursday, November 2nd R4CR hosted information sessions for local civil society organizations (CSOs) on how to secure a R4CR grant during the 7th (and final) round of project financing.

Branded as “Resources for Community Resilience”, the R4CR program includes a grant scheme as a funding mechanism for community and social rehabilitation initiatives on Sint Maarten as well as focusing on improving the capacity of local CSOs in reconstruction and resilience activities post hurricane Irma. Project activities by locally registered CSOs that are eligible for funding can cover subject areas such as neighborhood initiatives, sports, nature/environment, culture, poverty relief, day care centers/after-school programs, youth employment, skills development, psycho-social support, and preventing gender-based violence.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44197-r4cr-hosts-final-funding-information-sessions-us-200k-available-in-grants-for-csos.html