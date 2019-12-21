Raeyhon Peterson lost court case against government. | SMN News

~ Peterson has since been on sick leave since his removal from the post.~

PHILIPSBURG:— Former Acting head of Domain Affairs Raeyhon Peterson has lost the case he initiated against the government of St. Maarten since he was removed from the position a few months ago.

Peterson headed to court because he felt that his position as the acting head was one he is entitled to, however, the judge informed Peterson in his decision last week that the position he filled over the past two years was not a permanent position. While Peterson lost the case

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33587-raeyhon-peterson-lost-court-case-against-government.html