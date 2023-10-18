Raise your voice against Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Today, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, is National Day Against Human Smuggling.

This National Day against Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling aims to raise awareness of the trafficking and smuggling of human beings.

The awareness will also increase the exchange of information, knowledge, and best practices amongst the different justice partners and the wider public of Sint Maarten.

Global challenges are faced daily, and Sint Maarten is no exception, as human traffickers and smugglers continuously exploit people for profit. The most vulnerable targets are the poor, who are most at risk.

An initiative of the Ministry of Justice together with its partner services of the justice and migration chains is working to strengthen awareness and prevention, through the National Reporting Centre (NRC) for Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling.

The NRC will further enhance ways to protect victims and intensify partnership in judicial response.

The Government of Sint Maarten via the relevant departments of the Ministry of Justice, the Inspectorates of VSA (Public Health, Social Development and Labor) and TEATT (Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications); the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), the Police Force of Sint Maarten, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, are some of the core partners unified to fight against Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling.

As a community, let us reaffirm our commitment to protect victims, support survivors, and seek justice.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44052-raise-your-voice-against-human-trafficking-and-human-smuggling.html