RBC appoints new Head of Caribbean Banking. | SMN NEWS

NASSAU:— RBC Financial (Caribbean) Limited, (“RBC”) has appointed Chris Duggan, a native of the Cayman Islands, as Senior Vice President and Head of RBC Caribbean Banking, effective April 1, 2024. He succeeds Chris Ronald, who has been leading the bank’s operations in the Caribbean for the last 2.5 years and has recently returned to Canada as Regional President of Atlantic Provinces at RBC.

Duggan, who is based in Nassau, The Bahamas, is taking on responsibilities as Head of RBC Caribbean Banking to carry out the bank’s strategic direction and manage the overall business strategy and vision across the Caribbean region. He has a career spanning more than two decades in the financial industry

across both the United States and the Caribbean.

Most recently, he was the Cayman Islands Government Representative to North America in Washington DC, primarily focussed on financial services. Before his tenure for the Cayman Islands Government, he served as a senior executive at DART Family Office and Butterfield Bank.

RBC’s Executive Vice President, Personal Financing Products, Erica Nielsen, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Chris to RBC. Born and raised in the Caribbean, Chris deeply understands the regional financial landscape and has a passion for representing the culture. He is highly driven, outcome-focused,

and passionate about building trusted relationships with clients, communities, and employees.

His appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to the region. I am confident that under Chris’ leadership, Caribbean Banking will continue to grow and serve our clients and communities.”

As an active member of the communities where he lives and works, he has held leadership roles on the boards of numerous charitable organizations over the years. Duggan was awarded the Queen’s Certificate and Badge of Honour in recognition of his outstanding service to the Cayman Islands community during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

