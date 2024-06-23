RBC recently held a regional beach clean-up in recognition of World Environment and Oceans Day. | SMN NEWS

RBC is fostering a healthy environment and preserving our ecosystems for future generations.

In recognition of World Environment & Ocean Days, a pan-Caribbean cohort of 750 individuals across eight countries recently completed a massive cleanup, collecting over 9 tons of beach waste and debris. In St. Maarten, nearly 30 RBC employees along with family members, cleaned up Mullet Bay in partnership with the Nature Foundation St. Maarten.

