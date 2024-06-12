RBC recognized by CFI for Best Digital Banking Services award. | SMN NEWS

PORT OF SPAIN, June 12, 2024 – RBC Financial (Caribbean) Limited (“RBC”) announced today that it has been awarded the Best Digital Banking Services (Caribbean) 2024 award by Capital Finance International (CFI). This recognition is a testament to the Bank’s dedication to offering its clients innovative and secure digital banking solutions.

“We are incredibly proud to receive and celebrate this achievement,” says Chris Duggan, Head of Caribbean Banking. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. As our clients’ needs and expectations continue to evolve in today’s digital world, our focus remains on leveraging new technologies. This is part of our vision to provide a simplified and exceptional client experience in everything we do,” he added.

According to CFI, RBC Caribbean Banking has firmly established itself as a digital banking leader within the Caribbean.

“With a strategic approach that combines technological innovation and a deep understanding of regional nuances, RBC has tailored its services to meet the diverse needs of clients,” noted the CFI.copanel of judges.

RBC’s digital platform was praised for offering a seamless and user-friendly experience, ensuring clients have access to the best banking services at their fingertips. The bank was also commended on its robust security measures, highlighting industry-leading features such as two-factor authentication and the launch of biometrics authentication. These measures provide our clients with peace of mind, knowing their transactions and data are secure.

Furthermore, the impressive adoption of RBC’s digital banking services was noted. Approximately 180,000 users are active in digital banking monthly, with a significant percentage utilizing the Bank’s platform for bill payments and wire transfers.

RBC Caribbean was previously awarded the Best Digital Banking Services (Caribbean) award by CFI in 2022.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45393-rbc-recognized-by-cfi-for-best-digital-banking-services-award.html