RBC’s longstanding sponsorship honoured in Little League School Tournament renaming. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Developing youth capabilities and promoting an active sporting culture are just two of the benefits of the national Little League tournament, which will host a new season thanks to support from RBC Royal Bank. The Bank announced its continued sponsorship of the Little League Baseball & Softball Tournament.

The tournament kicked off on September 23, marking over two decades of partnership with the St. Maarten Little League Association.

Due to RBC’s longstanding sponsorship, the St. Maarten Little League Association has renamed the tournament the “RBC Little League Baseball and Softball School Tournament.”

“We are honoured to partner with the St. Maarten Little League Association and are proud of how we play an important role, as an organization, in contributing to the promotion of baseball and softball among school-aged children in St. Maarten,” said Lisandra Havertong, Assistant Branch Manager, RBC.

The event not only fosters a sense of community and sportsmanship among the participants but is also a testament to RBC’s ongoing dedication to developing youth capabilities and promoting an active sporting culture.

“Of course, it’s not just about promoting sports. It’s what sports represent – excellence, teamwork, diversity, and commitment — the same values that hold true for RBC, its employees, clients, and communities. That connection is a major reason why RBC has been a staunch supporter of Little League, in St. Maarten,” she added.

Under the slogan “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work,” this year’s event brings together hundreds of enthusiastic youngsters, ranging from 4 to 18 years of age, to participate in the highly anticipated tournament.

“It’s the biggest sporting event on the island with over 20 teams, over 300 registered players, from 16 different schools,” said Michel Hyman, President of the St. Maarten Little League Association. “I would like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation to RBC for sponsoring this tournament for the last 21 years. Thank you for being a fantastic partner and we look forward to your continued support in the future. Thank You, Thank You!”

RBC’s sustained support of the Little League Tournament in St. Maarten is a powerful demonstration of its purpose in action of helping clients thrive and communities prosper.

Beyond the corporate sponsorship, RBC remains dedicated to the well-being of future generations, creating a positive and lasting impact.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43936-rbc-s-longstanding-sponsorship-honoured-in-little-league-school-tournament-renaming.html