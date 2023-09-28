Receivers Cashiers Department relocates to original location. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Finance is pleased to announce a significant development that will enhance convenience and accessibility for the public. Effective October 2nd, 2023, the Receivers Cashiers Department will be relocating from the Government Administration Building to its original building located directly across the road.

The Receivers Cashiers Department will also revert to its original opening hours, welcoming the public from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

The Receivers Cashiers Department was moved to the Government Administration Building following the passing of hurricanes Irma and Maria, which rendered the original space unusable for services to the public. The current move marks the completion of the repairs on the original building, which has been renovated to accommodate modern service requirements. The move ensures that the public can access essential services more efficiently and enjoy a more seamless experience.

"We are excited to announce the relocation of the Receivers Cashiers Department to its original building. This move will not only enhance the accessibility of our services but also provide a more welcoming and convenient environment for our customers," said Head of Receivers, Minerva Gumbs. "We are committed to improving the overall experience of the public when they interact with their government, and this move is a significant step towards achieving that goal."

Citizens are encouraged to take note of the new location and operating hours, effective from October 2nd, 2023:

Receivers Cashiers Department

New Address: #6 Soualiga Road, Philipsburg

Opening Hours: 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday through Friday

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43934-receivers-cashiers-department-relocates-to-original-location.html