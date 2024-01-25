Recent Incidents of theft on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten is issuing this press release to address the concerning incidents of theft that have taken place on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg over the past week. Numerous reports have been received from individuals, both locals and tourists, regarding the theft of beach bags and personal items by a group of youngsters.

