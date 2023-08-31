Recommendation Team makes Presentation to CoM about Employee Satisfaction. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Thursday, August 31, a delegation from the Recommendation Team delivered a presentation to the Council of Ministers (CoM).

Their presentation focused on recommendations aimed at enhancing government organization and improving the work environment.

The Recommendation Team is composed of 17 civil servants who had expressed interest in addressing the outcomes of the employee satisfaction survey, in particular the lower-scoring questions.

This survey was conducted earlier this year by the consultancy firm, Effectory.

The team of enthusiastic and motivated civil servants categorized their recommendations per target group: fellow civil servants, middle management, Secretary Generals, and political leaders.

The Ministers in attendance were receptive to the proposed recommendations and offered their support as needed.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on team-building concepts and strategies to institutionalize change effectively.

Additional presentations will be held with the Secretary Generals of the various ministries, and a video presentation will be created and sent to the organization with the possibility to receive a more in-depth presentation per target group.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43701-recommendation-team-makes-presentation-to-com-about-employee-satisfaction.html