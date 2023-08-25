Refinancing Covid loans Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Aruba. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:— The Netherlands is offering the countries of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and Aruba to refinance the loans they have received to cope with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. These loans, totaling 1.17 billion euros, expire on 10 October this year. If the countries agree to the Dutch proposal, they will be given the option of spreading the repayment over a longer period of time, at the current interest rate. This is necessary so that countries can continue to pay for important services for their inhabitants. State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen is sending a letter about this to the House of Representatives and the Senate today.

