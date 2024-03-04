Relocation of Traffic Department of KPSM to Philipsburg Police Station. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) announces the relocation of the Traffic Department from the Simpson Bay office to the Police Station in Philipsburg, effective March 4th, 2024.

The decision to relocate the Traffic Department aims to enhance operational efficiency and streamline services for the public. From March 4th onwards, individuals with appointments or inquiries related to the Traffic Department are advised to visit the Police Station in Philipsburg. Traffic officers will be available to assist you with a wide range of traffic-related matters, and road safety issues.

We apologize for any inconvenience this relocation may cause and assure the public that this decision is made with the best interests of our community in mind. We remain committed to providing prompt and reliable services to all residents and visitors of Sint Maarten.

For further information or inquiries, please contact traffice@policesxm.sx.

They can also be reached at 1(721) 5422222 ext 238 or 239

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44777-relocation-of-traffic-department-of-kpsm-to-philipsburg-police-station.html