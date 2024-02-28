Reminder: 2024 Motor Vehicle Tax Payment Deadline Today! | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Tax Administration urgently reminds the public that the Motor Vehicle Tax payment is due today, February 29, 2024. Individuals with number plates in the M, P, and all other categories can obtain their QR Code stickers at the Receivers Office on Pond Island.

Residents are reminded of the convenience of online payment through credit or debit cards (excluding Maestro), bank transfers, or cash. Ensure you have your original documentation (including valid insurance, inspection card, online payment receipt, and, if applicable, bill of sale readily available when paying for and collecting your QR Code Stickers.

For further details, visit the Government of Sint Maarten’s website on their ‘News’ tab or The Sint Maarten’s Tax Administration’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/taxsxm.

For additional information, please contact the Receivers Office at the following phone numbers: 542-2143, 542-5300, 542-5304, 542-3839, or reach out via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

