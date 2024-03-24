Reminder: Submit Your 2023 Income Tax Return Form. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Inspectorate of Taxes reminds the general public that the deadline for submitting their 2023 Income Tax Return Form is Friday, May 31, 2024. Submissions must be made at the Tax Administration Office in the Vineyard Building during office hours, Monday through Friday, between 8 AM and 2 PM. It is recommended that you submit your income tax return form well before the deadline to prevent overcrowding and minimize wait times.

To access the 2023 Income Tax Return Forms A & B and view the list of required documents, please visit www.tax.sx under the Documents tab. The forms are also available on the Government of Sint Maarten website and via the government's online services at onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) Department, the Sint Maarten Tax Administration offers free assistance for seniors and pensioners with filing their 2023 Income Tax Return Form. For more information, please visit or contact your nearest Community Help Desk.

Taxpayers are reminded that the 2023 Income Tax Return cannot be submitted online or via email. Tax Return Forms must be submitted in person at the front office of the Tax Administration, located in the Vineyard Building. Upon submission, kindly bring a copy of the form for stamping as a receipt. Requests for extensions must be submitted before the deadline date of Friday, May 31, 2024, accompanied by a valid reason. Additionally, spouses are reminded to submit one tax form jointly.

For questions or requests, please email the Sint Maarten Tax Administration at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

