Reminder to register for the Free Breast and Health Screenings set for Feb.15 & 22. Register today. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Women ages 18+ across the country are being reminded to register by February 12th for the free breast and health screening taking place on Saturday, February 15th and again on February 22nd.

The screenings are taking place with the assistance of the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine. Additional screenings are scheduled on March 28th and April 4th.

The screenings on Saturdays will take place from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm. The deadline to register is three (3) days before the scheduled event, and the screenings will take place at the Vineyard Office

