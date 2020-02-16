Reminder to register for the Free Breast and Health Screenings set for this Saturday Feb.22 . | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Women ages 18+ across the country are being reminded to register by February 19th for the free breast and health screening taking place on Saturday, February 22nd.

The screening on Saturday will take place from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm. The deadline to register is three (3) days before the scheduled event, and the screenings will take place at the Vineyard Office Park Building, building #3 in Philipsburg at the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA). Those who have not participated in past AUC breast screenings are welcome to participate.

