Renewed Covenant between Defence and Coastguard. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, June 24th., vice-admiral Tas, Commander of the Naval Forces (C-ZSK), and Commander Hansen, Director of Coastguard Caribbean Region, signed the renewed Covenant between the Ministry of Defence and the Coastguard in the Caribbean Region. The Ministry of Defence hereby is represented by C-ZSK. This covenant, which is updated every three years, regulates the mutual support and cooperation agreements between both organizations.

The covenant is drawn up between the Ministry of Defence and the Coastguard to legally establish and facilitate the cooperation between Defence and the Coastguard. It describes the provision of support services in the Caribbean Region by several parts of the Naval Forces Command (CZSK) and other parts of Defence. It also describes the procedures for addressing and resolving issues related to mutual support.

Even though the Coastguard is an autonomous organization, she is intensely sustained by Defence and is seen as an integral part of CZSK. Defence personnel are regularly loaned out for specific functions, and the patrol ships from Defence, including the on-board helicopter, are deployed systematically for coastguard operations. On the other hand, the defense can make use of Coast Guard units, such as Coast Guard airplanes. This cooperation has especially been proven efficacious in the combat of drug transports by sea.

The support to the Coastguard is mainly supplied by the Commander of the Naval Forces in the Caribbean Region (C-ZMCARIB). The headquarters of the Coastguard is established at the Marine Barracks at Parera in Curaçao, directly adjacent to the Headquarters of C-ZMCARIB. Commander Hansen executes the function of C-ZMCARIB and also occupies the role of Director of the Coastguard.

This renewed Covenant strengthens the close cooperation and operational cooperation between Defence and Coastguard, further improving the safety and effectiveness of operations in the Caribbean.

