Renowned Influencer & Awarded Blogger Kenty Lichtenberg, joins other Caribbean Influencers for Werken in de Caribbean at De Nationale Carrièrebeurs in The Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:— De Nationale Carrièrebeurs, the leading career fair in The Netherlands, is proud to announce the participation of distinguished influencer Kenty Lichtenberg in the upcoming event Werken in de Caribbean. For the second consecutive year, Werken in de Caribbean will provide companies in the Dutch Caribbean with unique opportunities to showcase their organizations to candidates looking to work or relocate to the Caribbean. On March 22nd and 23rd, at the Amsterdam RAI, candidates will have the opportunities to attend this event, completely free and make use of over 300 workshops and companies that will be sharing their organization portfolios.

Kenty Lichtenberg, known for their influential presence and advocacy for career development & personal branding, will be part of the team that will digitally highlight this event in the coming weeks. These highlights will contribute to the diverse and enriching experience for both exhibitors and attendees. The collaboration with Caribbean influencers aims to highlight the professional opportunities and vibrant career prospects available in the Dutch Caribbean.

About Werken in de Caribbean at De Nationale Carrièrebeurs:

De Nationale Carrièrebeurs is the premier career fair in The Netherlands, connecting job seekers with a wide range of employers and career development opportunities. With a focus on fostering meaningful connections, the event provides a platform for professionals to explore diverse career paths and for organizations to showcase their offerings.

Key Highlights:

Caribbean Opportunities: Companies based in Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Bonaire, Aruba and Surinam and other Dutch Caribbean regions will have a platform to showcase their organizations.

Networking: Attendees will have the chance to connect with influencers, industry experts, and potential employers, fostering valuable professional relationships.

Career Relocation: For job seekers interested in pursuing a career in the Caribbean, Werken in de Caribbean at De Nationale Carrièrebeurs offers insights, opportunities, and connections for successful relocation.

The collaboration with Kenty Lichtenberg underscores the commitment of Werken in de Caribbean to providing a dynamic and inclusive platform for career development. The event promises to be a bridge between talented professionals and organizations seeking to expand their teams in the Dutch Caribbean.

For St. Maarten, specifically, there will be a variety of organizations that will also be present: St. Maarten Medical Center, Port St. Maarten St, Maarten Laboratory Services, Government of St. Maarten, MCB / WIB Bank, White & Yellow Cross St. Maarten, and many more.

