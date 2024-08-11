Reopening of Schools delayed until further notice. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS), Lyndon Lewis, has received the necessary advice and has decided that all schools will remain closed until further notice due to expected inclement weather. With safety as a priority, the closure also allows school managers and relevant staff to go into the schools on Monday to secure the facilities as needed in preparation for the weather.

