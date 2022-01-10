Republic Group Wins Corporate Governance Award. | SMN NEWS

Rodney Bay, St. Lucia:--- For a second year, the Republic Group has been named as the Best Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Institution in the Caribbean by Ethical Boardroom.

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) received this award for the first time in 2019, demonstrating that the Group continues to set the tone of good governance by adopting measures that raise the level of awareness and practices in the organization which drives value creation and long-term growth.

Ethical Boardroom, a London-based magazine, and website, known for its critically acclaimed analysis of global governance issues, published the award in their December 2021 magazine. ...



...



