Research done into fear of failure at Milton Peters College. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On May 6 and 7, Jibbe Stokkermans, a student from the Graduate School of Teaching in Utrecht, executed a small research into possible factors for fear of failure by high school students in St. Maarten. Students, the Care team, and a teacher from MPC were interviewed or filled out a survey. In June, the results will be shared with the school and will be used for further internal research and the development of a strategy to prevent the occurrence of fear of failure. The University of Utrecht and SVOBE Schools have been collaborating for years. On an annual basis, students are sent to St. Maarten to commit to educational research that is beneficial to the high school students of our island.

