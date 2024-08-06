Response to Recent Disturbances in Dutch Quarter and Community Engagement. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is actively addressing the incidents that transpired over the past two days in the Dutch Quarter area. During this period, multiple properties were damaged, vehicles were set on fire, and public disorder ensued. Two law enforcement personnel, including Marines, sustained injuries. In connection with these events, 18 suspects have been apprehended on charges of property destruction, public disorder, and attempted theft.

