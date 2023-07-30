Restaurant robbed, police calling on public for assistance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Detectives are busy investigating a robbery that took place on July 29th, at approximately 22:15 pm at a restaurant in the Point Blanche area. After receiving the distress call, the central dispatch dispatched a patrol unit and detective to the scene.

On arrival the patrol was notified that earlier, two unknown male suspects had entered the restaurant both in possession of handguns, wearing masks and demanding cash. While the robbery was in progress, guests were dining in the restaurant. During the robbery, cash and 3 cellphones were taken.

After committing the act both suspects ran outside the restaurant, one of the suspects then fired a single shot, fortunately, no one was injured.

Both suspects then made their escape by using a scooter and rode away in the direction of Sucker Garden.

The police (KPSM) is appealing to the general public and anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery to kindly contact the police or detective department, in order to provide any useful information in this case.

