Results investigation of deceased baby in nursery in St. Eustatius released Public Prosecutor’s BES | SMN NEWS

St. Eustatius:— On Tuesday, September 19, a deceased baby was found at a daycare center on St. Eustatius. A large-scale investigation team was immediately assembled by the KPCN under the leadership of two prosecutors from the Public Prosecutor's Office after which an extensive investigation was conducted. The investigation over the past few days has shown that there are no indications that a crime was committed. It also shows that there is no reason to believe that there was any involvement of others in the tragic death of the baby.

KPCN and the prosecution will still be conducting some closing investigative actions but given the results of the investigation, the investigation team will be disbanded.

We wish the bereaved family and friends much strength with this tragic loss.

